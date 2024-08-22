No "Monkeypox" in Azerbaijan

The Ministry of Health has reported that there have been no registered cases of suspected monkeypox in Azerbaijan.

"Strict epidemiological control is being conducted in accordance with the recommendations of the World Health Organization (WHO). Additionally, there are sufficient resources for detecting, diagnosing, and treating individuals suspected of having the infection," stated the ministry's announcement.

This statement is a response to the global spread of a severe infectious disease. Monkeypox is a very rare viral illness, primarily transmitted to humans from animals. The infection is passed from person to person through broken skin and mucous membranes as a result of prolonged close contact.

The incubation period of the disease can range from 5 to 21 days. The illness typically lasts 2-4 weeks. Catarrhal symptoms observed in the initial period (fever, severe headache, and swollen lymph nodes) are followed by the onset of a rash. The rash, which develops uniformly across the body, persists for several days and heals with the simultaneous formation of scabs and scar tissue. Since most cases of monkeypox are mild, symptomatic treatment is usually sufficient.

A new outbreak of monkeypox has been recorded in Africa. The World Health Organization (WHO) has already declared the epidemic a global health emergency. The International Organization for Migration (IOM) has called for $18.5 million in funding to support response measures.