Heat wave will become more intense
Dry, hot weather will remain in Baku on 23 August. Mild fog is possible in the morning. Wind is north-western, the National Hydro-meteorology Service reports.
Air temperature at night will be +21+26, while in the daytime it will warm up to +34+39. Humidity will be 70-80% at night and 40-50% during the day.
No precipitation is expected in the regions of the country. Fog in the morning and evening in some mountainous areas. Wind is eastern. Air temperature in the lowlands in the afternoon will be +35 +38, and in some places up to +40.
In the mountains it will be +22+27 in the afternoon.
- 23 August 2024, 15:47
The Media Subject Registry Portal of the State Agency for Media Development (SAMD) reyestr.media.gov.az accepted, after two years of delays, the application for the registration of the informational site Şəki Ensiklopediyası, created five years ago by the founder of the Virtual Sheki Encyclopedia, Aydın Salis. The site is published in Sheki. Without registration, it cannot receive state subsidies. The owner also intends to publish a magazine version of his creation but needs to obtain electronic registration of his site with SAMD.
- 23 August 2024, 15:44
Azerbaijani students secured medals at the European Youth Olympiad in Informatics with the support of Azercell The Azerbaijani national team earned one silver and two bronze medals at the European Youth Olympiad in Informatics (EJOI 2024), held from August 14 to 22, 2024, in Chisinau, Moldova. Azerbaijani students once again demonstrated their excellence in the field of computer programming, securing a total of three medals.
- 23 August 2024, 15:26
On the evening of August 22, 2024, the sky over Baku was not its usual self. Residents of the Azerbaijani capital observed something strange—an object moving silently, steadily, and with an air of mystery that has sparked curiosity and concern in equal measure. Described by onlookers as a flying saucer, the object had a distinctly rounded and flattened shape, light brown in color, and appeared to glide over the city at a relatively low altitude.
- 23 August 2024, 15:09
Several Islamist inmates at a maximum-security prison (IK-19) in the Volgograd region of Russia have seized several guards, killing at least one of them. According to TASS, the takeover occurred during a disciplinary commission meeting. At least three inmates were involved in the attack. In video footage shared by the inmates, three people appear to have been killed, and one person has been taken hostage (reportedly the prison warden).
