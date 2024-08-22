Heat wave will become more intense

Dry, hot weather will remain in Baku on 23 August. Mild fog is possible in the morning. Wind is north-western, the National Hydro-meteorology Service reports.

Air temperature at night will be +21+26, while in the daytime it will warm up to +34+39. Humidity will be 70-80% at night and 40-50% during the day.

No precipitation is expected in the regions of the country. Fog in the morning and evening in some mountainous areas. Wind is eastern. Air temperature in the lowlands in the afternoon will be +35 +38, and in some places up to +40.

In the mountains it will be +22+27 in the afternoon.