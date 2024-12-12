Director of Kanal 13 Faces Reduced Charges

As a result of the preliminary investigation, the charge against Aziz Orujov, director of the internet TV channel Kanal 13, under Article 206.3.2 of the Azerbaijani Criminal Code (smuggling committed by a group of individuals in conspiracy) has been dropped. The case has been sent to court only under Article 188.2 of the Criminal Code (unauthorized construction on land without ownership rights). This was reported to Turan by Orujov's wife, journalist Lamia Orujeva.

According to her, the case will be heard in the Sabail District Court under the chairmanship of Gunel Samedova. The preparatory hearing has not yet been scheduled. Article 188.2 of the Criminal Code provides for punishment in the form of a restriction on freedom for a period ranging from 1 to 3 years or imprisonment for the same duration.

Aziz Orujov was arrested on November 27, 2023, on charges of illegal construction. Later, the charge under Article 206.3.2 (smuggling committed by a group of individuals in conspiracy) was added.

Orujov has denied the charges. Human rights defenders have recognized him as a political prisoner.