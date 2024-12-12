Aziz Orujov
Director of Kanal 13 Faces Reduced Charges
As a result of the preliminary investigation, the charge against Aziz Orujov, director of the internet TV channel Kanal 13, under Article 206.3.2 of the Azerbaijani Criminal Code (smuggling committed by a group of individuals in conspiracy) has been dropped. The case has been sent to court only under Article 188.2 of the Criminal Code (unauthorized construction on land without ownership rights). This was reported to Turan by Orujov's wife, journalist Lamia Orujeva.
According to her, the case will be heard in the Sabail District Court under the chairmanship of Gunel Samedova. The preparatory hearing has not yet been scheduled. Article 188.2 of the Criminal Code provides for punishment in the form of a restriction on freedom for a period ranging from 1 to 3 years or imprisonment for the same duration.
Aziz Orujov was arrested on November 27, 2023, on charges of illegal construction. Later, the charge under Article 206.3.2 (smuggling committed by a group of individuals in conspiracy) was added.
Orujov has denied the charges. Human rights defenders have recognized him as a political prisoner.
- 13 December 2024, 12:36
Six new plaques dedicated to global human rights defenders were unveiled in Piazza Don Bosco, a prominent square in the Italian capital, Rome. The plaques, installed by Amnesty International, honor figures chosen for their commitment to justice, transparency, and human rights advocacy.
- 13 December 2024, 12:34
The United States announced Thursday it would prohibit the issuing of visas for about 20 individuals responsible for undermining democracy in Georgia, as the pro-Western protests in the country entered their third week, TURAN's Washington correspondent reports.
- 13 December 2024, 11:32
Amendments have been proposed to the Law of Azerbaijan ‘On Military Duty and Military Service’, which provides for reducing the upper limit of conscription age from 35 to 30 years.
- 12 December 2024, 17:45
On the 35th birthday of Igbal Abilov, a researcher imprisoned in Azerbaijan, his colleagues and supporters organized celebratory actions in various European cities, including Vilnius, Belgrade, Warsaw, and Porto, to raise awareness about his case. The participants of these actions called for the release of Abilov, who has been recognized by human rights defenders as a political prisoner.
1 comment
Elvis
2024-12-13
У нас сотни тысяч людей, а может быть и миллионы живут в незаконно построенном нахалстрое. Если всех нахалстроевцев сажать то надо посадить в тюрьму полстраны.