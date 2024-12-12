Protests in Support of Igbal Abilov Across Europe

On the 35th birthday of Igbal Abilov, a researcher imprisoned in Azerbaijan, his colleagues and supporters organized celebratory actions in various European cities, including Vilnius, Belgrade, Warsaw, and Porto, to raise awareness about his case. The participants of these actions called for the release of Abilov, who has been recognized by human rights defenders as a political prisoner.

Additionally, at 9:00 PM Baku time, a live stream featuring Igbal's family, friends, and colleagues will be held on the Zize TV YouTube channel.

*Igbal Abilov, a Talysh researcher, was arrested on July 22, 2024, on charges of treason, inciting anti-state activities on behalf of foreign organizations, and provoking national and religious discord. It is claimed that these crimes were committed under the instruction of Armenia’s intelligence services.

Abilov denies the charges, asserting that he was solely engaged in academic research. A large group of scholars from around the world has appealed to the Azerbaijani authorities to facilitate his release. Human rights organizations have recognized Abilov as a political prisoner. On November 19, a court extended his detention for another four months.