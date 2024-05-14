    • flag_AZ
    • flag_RU

Last update

(4 hours ago)
  • Home page
  • Politics
  • The missing member   of “Musavat” party was killed by a colleague - the Ministry of Internal Affairs (updated)
Disappearance of "Musavat" Party activist reported

Disappearance of "Musavat" Party activist reported

A- A A+
AZ RU
The news agency Turan
The news agency Turan

The missing member   of “Musavat” party was killed by a colleague - the Ministry of Internal Affairs (updated)

Natig Mehdi, a member of the “Musavat” party who disappeared on May 10, was killed by a colleague named Elsever Islamov, the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs. The motives of the crime are not clear. It is known that the deceased worked as a security guard at a high school.

* * *

Disappearance of "Musavat" Party activist reported

On 14 May, the "Musavat" Party reported the disappearance of its activist Natig Mehti (Ulubey).

The Party's press service told Turan that he disappeared along with his car on 10 May.

"Natig Ulubey's relatives have filed a report with the 37th police station. We have also contacted the Interior Ministry, but there is no information about him yet. Calls to his phone are not reaching him,’ the "Musavat" spokesman said.

Natig Mehti (Ulubey) is a vice-chairman of the Sabail-based "Musavat" organisation.

Recall that in April, he was nominated as a candidate to head "Musavat" at the upcoming Party congress. However, a few days before the congress, he withdrew from the election.

It was not possible to get comments from the law enforcement agencies.

Leave a review

Politics

  • The court again left the paralyzed activist in custody Politics
    • 14 May 2024, 17:13

    The court again left the paralyzed activist in custody

    On Tuesday, the Binagadi district court did not satisfy a request to transfer a disabled person of the first group, Famil Khalilov, under house arrest. Khalilov himself was taken to court, lawyer Bahruz Bayramov told Turan. The activist stated the absurdity of accusing him of drug trafficking, considering the paralysis of both his hands. "How could I sell drugs?" he said, addressing Judge Aynura Sadygova. However, despite the obvious absence of signs of a crime, the court kept Khalilov in custody.  The defense intends to file an appeal.

    Read more
  • Azerbaijan's National NGO Forum Abolishes President Role, Elects New Chairman Politics
    • 14 May 2024, 16:43

    Azerbaijan's National NGO Forum Abolishes President Role, Elects New Chairman

    The National NGO Forum of Azerbaijan held its tenth congress in Baku on March 14, where significant changes to the organization's structure were approved. Delegates voted to amend the forum's charter, abolishing the position of "president" and transferring the primary powers to the Board of Directors. Additionally, the term of office for Board members was extended from four to five years.

    Read more
  • The Parliament of Georgia has adopted a law on foreign agents Politics
    • 14 May 2024, 16:25

    The Parliament of Georgia has adopted a law on foreign agents

    On May 14, the Georgian Parliament adopted in the third and final reading a bill on foreign agents, which has been causing protests in Tbilisi for a month:   84 deputies voted in favor, and  30 against.  During the voting, there was a fight between deputies from the opposition and the ruling party.

    Read more
  • Azerbaijan and Ukraine Discuss Enhanced Cooperation Politics
    • 14 May 2024, 16:17

    Azerbaijan and Ukraine Discuss Enhanced Cooperation

    Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Ceyhun Bayramov and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba discussed strengthening cooperation between their countries in transport, energy, and humanitarian spheres during a telephone conversation on Monday. The discussions highlighted the strategic partnership and historical ties between Azerbaijan and Ukraine.

    Read more

Приведут ли протесты в Ереване к смене власти в Армении? - беседа с Тиграном Хзмаляном в программе "Çətin sual"


Follow us on social networks

News Line