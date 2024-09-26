Disbelieving in justice, Fazil Gasymov's mother asks Allah for help

Economist Fazil Gasymov is on hunger strike for the 105th day in detention, protesting against his unjustified criminal prosecution. His relatives are worried about the fate of the young scientist. Mother of the economist, Tahira Gasymova made a statement.

She notes that she has already lost faith in the justice of the laws and the state and cries for help to Allah.

The mother notes that their family was expelled from the Kelbajar region in 1993 and she brought up her children in terms of severe deprivation.

Despite the difficult financial situation, Fazil studied well and entered university with a high score. In the statement, the mother talks about her son's innocence and the severe tortures he was subjected to.

It ought to be noted that the case of F. Gasymov is currently at the stage of judicial investigation. The next court hearing will be held on 10 October.

*Fazil Gasymov, detained in the sanitary-medical department of Baku SIZO No.1, was transferred on 26 July to a sanatorium of the Penitentiary Service due to sharp deterioration of his health conditions as a result of hunger strike.

Recall that he was arrested in Istanbul on 8 August 2023 and brought to Azerbaijan. He was accused of making counterfeit money together with Gubad Ibadoglu, a well-known economist and critic of the Azerbaijani government. But now the Fazil Gasymov's criminal case is being considered separately from the Ibadoglu's criminal case.