Weather on Friday
Weather in the capital will be changeable on 27 September. Precipitation is possible at night in some places. Wind is north-eastern.
Air temperature will be +16+19 at night and +23+26 during the day. Humidity will be 70-75% at night and 40-45% during the day.
In the regions of the country there will be rains, in some places intense. Snow is possible in the highlands. Wind is eastern, moderate.
Air temperature in the lowlands will be +15+20 at night and +23+28 during the day. In the mountains at night +6+11, during the day +13+18.
- 26 September 2024, 18:55
Today, on September 26, a meeting is expected in New York between the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia regarding peace negotiations. The meeting is set to take place with the participation of U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken. The Secretary will bring the ministers together at a hotel in New York as part of the annual session of the UN General Assembly. This will be Blinken's second trilateral meeting with them on U.S. soil within three months. The last time the three diplomats met was during the NATO summit in Washington on July 10 of this year.
- 25 September 2024, 18:08
In August, they agreed on the Charter regarding the joint activities of commissions on delimitation and border security issues with Azerbaijan. On September 24, Armenia announced that the Constitutional Court would discuss whether the document complies with their Constitution.
- 25 September 2024, 15:45
Students studying in Karabakh can now benefit from the sixth month of free access to the "SuperSən 10GB" tariff pack “Azercell Telecom” LLC, the first operator to deploy mobile infrastructure in the liberated territories, continues to provide modern communication services to residents returning to these areas. In support of students pursuing their education in Karabakh, the leading mobile operator has introduced a special campaign.
- 25 September 2024, 15:01
On September 21 at 15:17, four Afghan citizens were detained while attempting to illegally cross the Azerbaijani border from Iran. The individuals are Madai Muhammadkalil Javad, born in 2002; Mahammadi Alireza Mahammadhasan, born in 2003; Rzai Azizulla Mahammadalim, born in 2004; and Mahammadi Mehdi Zahir, born in 2006. The incident occurred in the area of the Lankaran Border Guard.
