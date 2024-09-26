Weather on Friday

Weather in the capital will be changeable on 27 September. Precipitation is possible at night in some places. Wind is north-eastern.

Air temperature will be +16+19 at night and +23+26 during the day. Humidity will be 70-75% at night and 40-45% during the day.

In the regions of the country there will be rains, in some places intense. Snow is possible in the highlands. Wind is eastern, moderate.

Air temperature in the lowlands will be +15+20 at night and +23+28 during the day. In the mountains at night +6+11, during the day +13+18.