Disobedience rallies take place in Yerevan and Armenia's provinces
Bagrat Galstanyan, head of the Tavush diocese of the Armenian Church, has led a protest movement against the demarcation of the border with Azerbaijan.
For several days now, this priest has been leading street actions, which yesterday reached Yerevan. On the evening of 9 May, Galstanyan issued an ultimatum demanding Pashinyan's resignation.
After meeting with Kocharyan in a hotel in Yerevan, Galstanyan said that the Prime Minister should be declared impeached by the country's Parliament.
Meanwhile, the priest continues to walk the streets at the head of the crowd, calling on the population to join the disobedience action.
The Armenian authorities have not yet used force against the protesters.
However, it appears that tensions on the streets of Yerevan and other Armenian cities will increase in the coming days.
If Pashinyan's opponents succeed in disrupting the process of border demarcation with Azerbaijan, this will inevitably lead to an aggravation of the situation on the border. The withdrawal of the Russian military from there will only contribute to the aggravation.
- 10 May 2024, 17:37
On May 10, the head of state arrived in Shusha, where he got acquainted with the construction and restoration work. Aliyev took part in the opening of the first residential complex and met with its residents. Then he took part in the opening ceremony of a number of historical sites.
On May 10, a meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia began in Almaty with the mediation of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan. According to local media reports, Kazakh Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu initially expressed confidence that the talks would help establish lasting peace in the South Caucasus. "Kazakhstan is ready to impartially carry out the mission of good offices in the good office format, without pretending to be an intermediary," he said.
- 10 May 2024, 14:50
Today, the Baku Court of Appeal rejected a complaint against the refusal to transfer journalist Elnara Gasimova, accused of smuggling "in the case of Abzas Media," to house arrest, her husband Nijat Amiraslanov told. According to him, Gasimova herself participated in the trial.
- 10 May 2024, 14:43
On May 10, Ambassador Libby met with Dr. Gubad Ibadoglu following his release to house arrest. The United States welcomed Ibadoglu’s release as a humanitarian gesture and continues to call for his full, expeditious release, the statement of the US Embassy.
