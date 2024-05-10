Disobedience rallies take place in Yerevan and Armenia's provinces

Bagrat Galstanyan, head of the Tavush diocese of the Armenian Church, has led a protest movement against the demarcation of the border with Azerbaijan.

For several days now, this priest has been leading street actions, which yesterday reached Yerevan. On the evening of 9 May, Galstanyan issued an ultimatum demanding Pashinyan's resignation.

After meeting with Kocharyan in a hotel in Yerevan, Galstanyan said that the Prime Minister should be declared impeached by the country's Parliament.

Meanwhile, the priest continues to walk the streets at the head of the crowd, calling on the population to join the disobedience action.

The Armenian authorities have not yet used force against the protesters.

However, it appears that tensions on the streets of Yerevan and other Armenian cities will increase in the coming days.

If Pashinyan's opponents succeed in disrupting the process of border demarcation with Azerbaijan, this will inevitably lead to an aggravation of the situation on the border. The withdrawal of the Russian military from there will only contribute to the aggravation.