U.S, Europe To Use Frozen Russian Assets For Ukraine's Benefit

The United States said on Thursday it is working with Europe to secure the use of Russian assets for Ukraine’s benefit, as the State Department's Spokesperson Matthee Miller put it.

The EU on Wednesday approved using the interest from seized Russian assets to help arm Ukraine and fund the country’s reconstruction.

"We continue to work with our European partners to ensure that we use those assets that remain frozen and that will remain frozen – that we use those assets for Ukraine’s benefit," Miller told a daily briefing when responding to TURAN's questions about whether the U.S. was on the same page with the EU.

The spokesperson also separately confirmed that Washington was planning new aid packages for Ukraine "in the coming weeks."

"We’ve started to see the money that was passed in the supplemental flow. I can assure you there will be more announcements coming – upcoming in the next few weeks," Miller said.