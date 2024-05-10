U.S, Europe To Use Frozen Russian Assets For Ukraine's Benefit
U.S, Europe To Use Frozen Russian Assets For Ukraine's Benefit
The United States said on Thursday it is working with Europe to secure the use of Russian assets for Ukraine’s benefit, as the State Department's Spokesperson Matthee Miller put it.
The EU on Wednesday approved using the interest from seized Russian assets to help arm Ukraine and fund the country’s reconstruction.
"We continue to work with our European partners to ensure that we use those assets that remain frozen and that will remain frozen – that we use those assets for Ukraine’s benefit," Miller told a daily briefing when responding to TURAN's questions about whether the U.S. was on the same page with the EU.
The spokesperson also separately confirmed that Washington was planning new aid packages for Ukraine "in the coming weeks."
"We’ve started to see the money that was passed in the supplemental flow. I can assure you there will be more announcements coming – upcoming in the next few weeks," Miller said.
Politics
-
- 10 May 2024, 17:37
On May 10, the head of state arrived in Shusha, where he got acquainted with the construction and restoration work. Aliyev took part in the opening of the first residential complex and met with its residents. Then he took part in the opening ceremony of a number of historical sites.
-
On May 10, a meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia began in Almaty with the mediation of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan. According to local media reports, Kazakh Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu initially expressed confidence that the talks would help establish lasting peace in the South Caucasus. "Kazakhstan is ready to impartially carry out the mission of good offices in the good office format, without pretending to be an intermediary," he said.
-
- 10 May 2024, 14:50
Today, the Baku Court of Appeal rejected a complaint against the refusal to transfer journalist Elnara Gasimova, accused of smuggling "in the case of Abzas Media," to house arrest, her husband Nijat Amiraslanov told. According to him, Gasimova herself participated in the trial.
-
- 10 May 2024, 14:43
On May 10, Ambassador Libby met with Dr. Gubad Ibadoglu following his release to house arrest. The United States welcomed Ibadoglu’s release as a humanitarian gesture and continues to call for his full, expeditious release, the statement of the US Embassy.
Leave a review