Dozens of automatic weapons, thousands of cartridges discovered in Karabakh within a week
Dozens of firearms and grenades, thousands of cartridges were found and seized in Karabakh from 25 to 31 May.
In particular, the Azerbaijani Interior Ministry's press service reported that 41 automatic rifles, 6 pistols, 8 shotguns, 45 grenades, 5 shells, 60 fuses, 125 ammunition magazines, 16,323 cartridges of different calibres, 29 knife bayonets, 4 communication means and other ammunition were seized in Khankendi.
Aside from that, a total of 2 automatic rifles, 57 grenades, 9 shells, 22 fuses, 56 ammunition magazines and 9,560 rounds of ammunition of various calibres were found and seized in the Khojaly and Khojavand regions.
Politics
- 1 June 2024, 20:20
Activist of the Popular Front Party of Azerbaijan (PFPA) Elnur Hasanov on Saturday ended his dry hunger strike, which he had been conducting in Baku detention center No. 1 since May 25.
- 1 June 2024, 15:49
A group of pro-Palestinian activists attacked the office of the Azerbaijani oil company Socar in Istanbul on Friday.
- 1 June 2024, 15:27
On 1 June the Baku Khatai court arrested economist Farid Mehralizadeh for 3 months and 20 days.
- 1 June 2024, 14:24
On 1 June, the Narimanov district court of Baku satisfied the submission of the investigative body to extend the measure of restraint in the form of arrest against member of the National Council of Democratic Forces and "Musavat" Party Tofig Yagublu for another 20 days, his lawyer Nemat Kerimli told Turan.
