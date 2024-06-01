Dozens of automatic weapons, thousands of cartridges discovered in Karabakh within a week

Dozens of firearms and grenades, thousands of cartridges were found and seized in Karabakh from 25 to 31 May.

In particular, the Azerbaijani Interior Ministry's press service reported that 41 automatic rifles, 6 pistols, 8 shotguns, 45 grenades, 5 shells, 60 fuses, 125 ammunition magazines, 16,323 cartridges of different calibres, 29 knife bayonets, 4 communication means and other ammunition were seized in Khankendi.

Aside from that, a total of 2 automatic rifles, 57 grenades, 9 shells, 22 fuses, 56 ammunition magazines and 9,560 rounds of ammunition of various calibres were found and seized in the Khojaly and Khojavand regions.