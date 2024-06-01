State Border Guard Service reports on its activities in May
In May, 126 border violators were detained in Azerbaijan.
Among them 83 citizens of Azerbaijan, 30 citizens of Pakistan, 5 citizens of Iraq, 3 citizens of Iran, 3 citizens of Afghanistan, 1 citizen of Nepal and 1 citizen of Russia, the State Border Guard Service (SBGS) reports.
Also, 16 people were detained as a part of the struggle against illegal migration while trying to cross the state border with false documents.
In addition, 809 people were detained for violating the rules of the border regime.
As a part of measures to combat crime, 316 people declared wanted by the law enforcement agencies of Azerbaijan were detained.
Border guards stopped 419 persons banned from leaving Azerbaijan and prevented 23 persons banned from entering the country.
Additionally, border guards seized 178kg 146g of drugs and 225 potent pills from illegal circulation.
Smuggling of goods, including medicines, alcoholic beverages, tobacco products worth 2 million 16, 964 manats was also stopped.
