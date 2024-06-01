Air to warm up to +30° on Sunday in Azerbaijan
On Sunday, 2 June in Baku and Apsheron peninsula it is expected to be cloudy, cloudy at times, mostly without precipitation.
Periodically strengthening north-west wind will weaken in the afternoon.
Air temperature will be +15 +20° at night and +22 +27° during the day, the National Hydrometeorological Service reports.
In some regions of Azerbaijan, the precipitation is expected, in some places intense, there may be thunderstorms and hail, in the highlands - wet snow. Fog, gusty western wind will be observed in some places.
Air temperature will be +15 +20° at night, +25 +30° during the day, in the mountains +9 +13° at night, +13 +18° during the day.
