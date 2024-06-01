Court prolongs arrest term for Tofig Yagublu for another 20 days

On 1 June, the Narimanov district court of Baku satisfied the submission of the investigative body to extend the measure of restraint in the form of arrest against member of the National Council of Democratic Forces and "Musavat" Party Tofig Yagublu for another 20 days, his lawyer Nemat Kerimli told Turan.

According to him, the term of Yagublu's arrest expired on 11 June, now by the court decision the detention has been continued until 1 July.

Interestingly, the preliminary investigation against Yagublu has already been completed.

The prolongation of the arrest means delaying the start of the judicial investigation in his case.

*Tofig Yagublu, a member of the coordination center of the National Council of Democratic Forces and the "Musavat" Party, was arrested on 14 December on charges of fraud and illegal production of documents. Local and international human rights organisations recognized him as political prisoner.