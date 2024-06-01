Farid Mehralizadeh is another arrested in "Abzas media" case

On 1 June the Baku Khatai court arrested economist Farid Mehralizadeh for 3 months and 20 days.

According to his relatives, Farid is charged under Article 206.3.2 of the Criminal Code (smuggling), as a part of the case against employees of "Abzas media".

At the trial Mehralizadeh stated that he was not guilty and had no business relations with "Abzas media".

The economist stated that he was physically pressured during his detention. The defense will file an appeal against the court's decision.