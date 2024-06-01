Farid Mehralizadeh is another arrested in "Abzas media" case
Farid Mehralizadeh is another arrested in "Abzas media" case
On 1 June the Baku Khatai court arrested economist Farid Mehralizadeh for 3 months and 20 days.
According to his relatives, Farid is charged under Article 206.3.2 of the Criminal Code (smuggling), as a part of the case against employees of "Abzas media".
At the trial Mehralizadeh stated that he was not guilty and had no business relations with "Abzas media".
The economist stated that he was physically pressured during his detention. The defense will file an appeal against the court's decision.
Politics
-
- 1 June 2024, 20:20
Activist of the Popular Front Party of Azerbaijan (PFPA) Elnur Hasanov on Saturday ended his dry hunger strike, which he had been conducting in Baku detention center No. 1 since May 25.
-
- 1 June 2024, 15:49
A group of pro-Palestinian activists attacked the office of the Azerbaijani oil company Socar in Istanbul on Friday.
-
- 1 June 2024, 14:24
On 1 June, the Narimanov district court of Baku satisfied the submission of the investigative body to extend the measure of restraint in the form of arrest against member of the National Council of Democratic Forces and "Musavat" Party Tofig Yagublu for another 20 days, his lawyer Nemat Kerimli told Turan.
-
- 1 June 2024, 12:45
In May, 126 border violators were detained in Azerbaijan.
Leave a review