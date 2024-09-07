Dozens of small arms and thousands of cartridges found in Karabakh

From 31 August to 6 September, police found dozens of small arms and thousands of cartridges in Karabakh, the Interior Ministry reported.

Thus, 11 automatic rifles, 1 machine gun, 4 pistols, 6 rifles, 11 grenades, 1 grenade launcher, 3 fuses, 4 bayonet knives, 200 ammunition magazines, 9,786 cartridges of various calibres and other ammunition were seized in Khankendi.

One automatic weapon was found and seized in Shusha, and 18 shells were seized in the Khojaly district.