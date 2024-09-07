Dozens of small arms and thousands of cartridges found in Karabakh
From 31 August to 6 September, police found dozens of small arms and thousands of cartridges in Karabakh, the Interior Ministry reported.
Thus, 11 automatic rifles, 1 machine gun, 4 pistols, 6 rifles, 11 grenades, 1 grenade launcher, 3 fuses, 4 bayonet knives, 200 ammunition magazines, 9,786 cartridges of various calibres and other ammunition were seized in Khankendi.
One automatic weapon was found and seized in Shusha, and 18 shells were seized in the Khojaly district.
-
-
- Politics
- 7 September 2024 12:37
Politics
-
- 7 September 2024, 17:46
Today, September 7, 2024, the second picket in support of Igbal Abilov was held in The Hague (Netherlands) in front of the Embassy of Azerbaijan. The event was organized by Igbal's friends and colleagues. During the picket, protesters continued to collect signatures for the petition and called on Azerbaijan authorities to stop persecution and free Igbal. This is the second rally in support of Abilov in Europe.
-
- 7 September 2024, 13:14
The Khatai district court of Baku today extended for another three months the arrest term of investigative journalist Hafiz Babaly, arrested in the "Abzas Media case". His lawyer Rasul Jafarov informed Turan about it.
-
- 7 September 2024, 12:40
American intelligence officials said on Friday that Russia is the pre-eminent and most active threat to influence the Nov. 5 U.S. presidential election, while Iran and China are also stepping up efforts, TURAN's Washington correspondent reports.
-
- 7 September 2024, 12:37
Azerbaijan is trying to diversify its economy and stop relying on oil, and is offering Israeli high-tech companies to relocate in exchange for generous tax breaks. This is reported by the Israeli publication Globes, citing its sources in companies that are considering relocation.
