88 more families returning to Shusha

88 more families returning to Shusha

The news agency Turan

Today 26 more families, 88 people in total, are returning to Shusha, reports the State Committee for Refugees.

A total of 203 families, or 760 people from among the former IDPs, have already been provided with permanent residence in Shusha town.

Nearly 8,100 people have already returned to the liberated territories of Lachin, Zabukh, Sus, Fizuli, Agaly, Talish, Shusha and Khojaly.

