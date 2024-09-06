Vafa Nagi, Shahla Karim and Seymur Abbas were released three hours after being detained (updated)
Around 11 p.m., candidate Vafa Nagi, her confidant Seymur Abbas and journalist Shahla Karim were released.
As Nagi told Turan, they were detained by civilians in black masks and put separately in three black cars.
According to Nagi, she was asked to stop the protests, "since the elections are already over."
In turn, Nagi said that she was demanding an investigation into the complaints.
"According to our information, the district election commission is calling my opponent's observers and taking written statements from them about the "democratic nature of the elections." At the same time, my observers, who recorded violations, are not being called," Nagi said.
She noted that the detainees were transported in a car for three hours and were eventually released in the Akhmedli settlement in Baku. All this time, their phones were taken away.
Nagi said that she would file a complaint with law enforcement agencies.
In turn, Karim told Turan that when the detainees were put in cars, brute force was used against them.
According to the journalist, even while in the car, civilians held her hands.
Karim also intends to file a complaint against these actions against her.
Wafa Nagi and Shahla Karim detained in Neftchala
2024-09-06 21:09
Vafa Nagi (Nagieva) - a candidate from Neftchala district for the Milli Majlis elections on 1 September, was detained in Neftchala on Friday.
At that noon she set up a tent and started a protest action in front of the District Election Commission building.
According to her relatives, Wafa and journalist Shahla Karim, who was nearby, were detained in the evening after broadcasting live from the scene.
The whereabouts of the candidate and the reporter are currently unknown.
The regional group of the Interior Ministry's press service told Turan that the journalist named Shahla Karim was not detained in Neftchal.
