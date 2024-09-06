Azerbaijani President Expresses Optimism on Russia-Ukraine Gas Negotiations

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev voiced cautious optimism on Friday about the potential for a breakthrough in the ongoing negotiations between Moscow and Kiev regarding the continuation of Russian gas supplies through Ukraine. This agreement is crucial for a number of European countries as the current transit contract is set to expire at the end of the year.

In a statement made at the TEHA forum in Cernobbio, Italy, Aliyev suggested that recent discussions between Russia and Ukraine had shown promise. "We believe there is ground for a breakthrough," Aliyev said, though he declined to provide further details, noting that it might be premature to elaborate on the specifics of the negotiations.

Aliyev’s comments come amidst a backdrop of heightened diplomatic efforts involving the European Union and Ukraine, both of which have sought Azerbaijan's assistance in facilitating the dialogue. The European bloc has been grappling with reduced Russian gas imports, but certain Central European nations, such as Austria, remain dependent on gas that traverses Ukrainian pipelines.

"We just want to support these countries, as well as Ukraine," Aliyev stated. He emphasized that a halt in transit would not only disrupt gas supplies to these nations but could also lead to a complete paralysis of Ukraine's gas distribution system.

The Azerbaijani President, who met with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in Rome on Thursday, highlighted Azerbaijan’s strategic role in Europe’s energy security. During his third visit to Italy since 2020, Aliyev underscored the importance of the Southern Gas Corridor, which is a critical infrastructure project designed to diversify the EU's energy sources by transporting natural gas from the Caspian Sea to Europe. The corridor, stretching 3,500 kilometers from Azerbaijan to Italy, plays a pivotal role in energy distribution across Europe.

Aliyev noted that seven out of ten countries reliant on the Southern Gas Corridor for their gas supplies are members of the EU. This significant dependency on Azerbaijani gas has earned the country recognition from the European Commission as a "pan-European gas supplier" and a "reliable partner."

"The pipeline has a broad European and Eurasian reach and substantial growth potential," Aliyev asserted, pointing to ongoing negotiations with several European nations regarding future gas supplies.