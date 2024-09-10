Draft peace treaty with Azerbaijan provides for establishment of diplomatic relations - Pashinyan
On September 10, speaking at the “Yerevan Dialogue” international forum, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan touched upon the peace treaty negotiations between Armenia and Azerbaijan.
He confirmed that 13 clauses of the draft and its preamble have been fully agreed upon. “Another 3 clauses consisting of two sentences have been partially agreed upon. One sentence of these articles is agreed, the other one is not,” he added.
“The agreed part of the peace treaty includes a provision on establishing diplomatic relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan. We have made this proposal publicly and officially. I express readiness to sign the agreed text of the peace treaty and the treaty on the establishment of relations as soon as possible,” Pashinyan continued.
He rejected Azerbaijan's claims to the Armenian Constitution. According to him, on the contrary, the Azerbaijani Constitution has territorial claims to Armenia. In the Constitutional Act adopted by Azerbaijan in 1991, there is a reference to the 1918 Declaration of Independence of the Republic of Azerbaijan, where the territories of modern Armenia are listed as the territory of Azerbaijan. “But we do not make this a subject of negotiations because the agreed text of the peace treaty has a clause that the parties cannot refer to their domestic legislation to justify failure to fulfill the provisions of the peace treaty,” he noted.
