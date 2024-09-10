First group disabled person continues 27-day hunger strike in pre-trial detention center

Famil Khalilov, a disabled person of the first group, a paralyzed activist, kept under arrest, has been on hunger strike for 27 days. He protests against the illegal arrest.

Khalilov intends to continue his hunger strike “until the end,” the activist's wife Kichikkhanim Khalilov told Turan after meeting with him in the pre-trial detention center on September 10.

“The hunger strike is already affecting his health, yesterday they took samples from him for blood tests,” she said.

The activist drinks only water and takes pain medication. During the 27 days of the hunger strike, no government agency has inquired about Khalilov.

It was not possible to get comments from the penitentiary service.

* Khalilov, detained on May 2, is charged under Article 234.4.3 of the Criminal Code (manufacture, transportation, storage of drugs in large quantities for sale purpose). The activist was given a measure of restraint in the form of 4 months of imprisonment. This article provides for 5 to 12 years of imprisonment.

His relatives claim that he is innocent and punished for critical posts against the authorities in social networks.

On August 15, Khalilov started a hunger strike demanding his release.