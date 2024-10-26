Due To the Air Strikes on Iran, a Number of Airlines Have Requested a Landing in Baku

Due to the closure of the airspace over Iran, a number of international airlines have requested an emergency landing at Baku International Airport. According to the office of the air harbor of the Azerbaijani capital, flights landed in Baku: Jazeera Airways on the route Moscow (Domodedovo) – Kuwait; Fly Dubai from Budapest, Moscow (Vnukovo), Minsk, Kazan and St. Petersburg to Dubai; Air Arabia on the route Moscow – Sharjah. Baku Airport has mobilized all necessary resources for prompt and high-quality service of incoming flights, the message says.

According to the graphic images of the websites of the leading monitoring and international flights, many airlines have changed routes and used the airspace of Azerbaijan bypassing Iran. Last night, Israel launched air strikes against Iranian military installations.