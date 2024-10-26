The Persecution of Iqbal Abilov Undermines Academic Freedom -  SAR

The international network Scholars at Risk (SAR) Academic Freedom Monitoring Project investigates has expressed concern regarding the criminal prosecution of Iqbal Abilov, a Talysh researcher in Azerbaijan. The organization noted that Abilov, a citizen of Azerbaijan and a lecturer at Belarusian State University, was arrested in July of this year on charges of "high treason," "calls against the state," and "inciting interethnic hatred." This situation raises alarms about the state of academic freedom and the safety of scholars in Azerbaijan.

Abilov, an ethnic Talysh, specializes in history and ethnography, with a focus on ethnic minorities of the South Caucasus, Türkiye, and Iran. Abilov is also a member of the Talysh National Academy, a consortium of academics who study the Talysh indigenous group.

Human rights groups highlighted that Azerbaijan had cracked down on scholars, journalists, and activists critical of governmental policies ahead of the UN Climate Change Conference, COP29, scheduled for November 2024 in Baku.

Scholars at Risk expressed concern over the imprisonment of Iqbal Abilov, viewing it as retaliation for his research on the history and culture of ethnic minorities, including the Talysh group in Azerbaijan, and his collaboration with Armenian scholars. The organization emphasized that state authorities should refrain from restricting or retaliating against peaceful and responsible self-expression. They warned that arbitrary detentions undermine academic freedom and democratic society as a whole.

*Abilov was detained on July 22 while visiting relatives in Azerbaijan. He faces charges under the following Articles of the Azerbaijani Criminal Code: 274 (high treason), 281.3 (public calls against the state made at the behest of foreign organizations or their representatives), and 283.1 (incitement of national, racial, social, or religious hatred). The accusations suggest that these crimes were allegedly committed at the direction of Armenian intelligence services.

Abilov denies the charges, asserting that he was engaged solely in academic work. A large group of scholars from various countries has appealed to the Azerbaijani leadership for assistance in securing Abilov's release. Human rights advocates have recognized him as a political prisoner.