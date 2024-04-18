During the days of the flood, a meeting of the energy ministers of Azerbaijan and Israel was held in Dubai
During the days of the flood, a meeting of the energy ministers of Azerbaijan and Israel was held in Dubai
On April 17, a meeting of the energy ministers of Azerbaijan and Israel was held in Dubai. The Israeli Ambassador to Azerbaijan, George Deek, wrote about this on his page on platform “X.”
"Eli Cohen and Parviz Shahbazov held a lengthy discussion on the importance of energy relations between our countries and considered ways to strengthen and expand them.
Recall that over the past 3 days, Dubai has been subjected to an unprecedented downpour that flooded the entire city and territory. UAE.
Politics
-
- 18 April 2024, 22:10
The head of "Meclis.info" website Imran Aliyev was detained at Baku airport in the evening of 18 April. He himself managed to inform his fellow journalists about it.
-
Russia expects Armenia to explain the "military-political agreements" with the United States and the European Union reached in Brussels on April 5, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova stated on April 18.
-
- 18 April 2024, 16:58
Activist of the Ganja branch of the Popular Front Party of Azerbaijan (PFPA) Shahin Hajiyev was transferred from general regime colony No. 6 to the Gobustan indoor prison, the message of the PFPA.
-
- 18 April 2024, 15:58
On April 18, the Supreme Court of Azerbaijan rejected the appeal of activist Punhan Kerimli, who was arrested after deportation from Germany. Thus, the Supreme Court upheld the sentence of imprisonment of Kerimli for a period of 5 years in the drug case.
Leave a review