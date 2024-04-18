During the days of the flood, a meeting of the energy ministers of Azerbaijan and Israel was held in Dubai

On April 17, a meeting of the energy ministers of Azerbaijan and Israel was held in Dubai. The Israeli Ambassador to Azerbaijan, George Deek, wrote about this on his page on platform “X.”

"Eli Cohen and Parviz Shahbazov held a lengthy discussion on the importance of energy relations between our countries and considered ways to strengthen and expand them.

Recall that over the past 3 days, Dubai has been subjected to an unprecedented downpour that flooded the entire city and territory. UAE.