The European Union reacts with restraint to the withdrawal of Russian peacekeepers from Karabakh
How does the European Union assess the decision to withdraw Russian peacekeepers from Karabakh?
Peter Stano, Spokesperson for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy answered this request from the Turan agency. “What we can say is that we take note of the announced withdrawal of Russian troops from Azerbaijan. We further add that the EU remains committed to supporting the peace process between Armenia and Azerbaijan,” he said.
