ECHR Announced Decisions on 12 Applications from Azerbaijan

On October 17, the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) announced its decisions regarding 12 applications from Azerbaijan. Of these, three complaints were deemed "inadmissible," while violations were recognized in the remaining cases, according to lawyer Khalid Agaliyev, who commented on the Strasbourg court's decisions.

The ECHR ruled that the refusal of the Ministry of Finance to provide journalist Natig Adilov with information about funds allocated from the state budget to Baku State University was unlawful. The court ordered the government to pay the journalist €1,500 in compensation for the violation of freedom of expression.

In the case of "Simuzar Babaeva v. Azerbaijan," the ECHR found violations of Article 2 (right to life) and Article 3 (prohibition of torture) of the European Convention. This complaint was linked to the torture and killing of the applicant's brother in prison, which was denied by law enforcement agencies. The court awarded the applicant €35,000 for moral damages and €1,500 for legal costs.

In the case of "Rauf Rzaev and Others v. Azerbaijan," a group of applicants complained about forced relocation due to the creation of a park. The ECHR recognized a violation of the applicants' property rights. The applicants sought fair compensation, and the court set a three-month deadline to reach an agreement.

Complaints by Zohrab Ismayilov and Aslan Ahmedov regarding violations of property rights were deemed inadmissible. The same decision was made regarding a similar complaint by Malik Kerimov.