Eco-activists urged COP29 to take effective measures to protect nature

Eco-activists from different countries held another action on the territory of the COP29 climate conference in Baku on Friday.

They unfurled a banner with the slogan: ‘Don't let COP29 become unsuccessful!’.

The participants of the action called for the adoption of decisions at the climate conference that promote environmental protection, protection of ecology, increase of funding for combating climate change, allocation of funds to eliminate the consequences of natural disasters, as well as their implementation.