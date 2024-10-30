Elchin Amirbayov Discusses Bilateral Relations and Armenian-Azerbaijani Relations in London

Elchin Amirbayov, the special representative of the President of Azerbaijan for special assignments, held meetings with members of the UK government and parliament during his visit to the United Kingdom, Elin Suleymanov, the Azerbaijani Ambassador to the UK reported.

