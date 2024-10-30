Elchin Amirbayov Discusses Bilateral Relations and Armenian-Azerbaijani Relations in London
Elchin Amirbayov, the special representative of the President of Azerbaijan for special assignments, held meetings with members of the UK government and parliament during his visit to the United Kingdom, Elin Suleymanov, the Azerbaijani Ambassador to the UK reported.
On a working visit, Elchin Amirbayov Representative on special assignments of the president of Azerbaijan, met with UK National Security Advisor Tim Barrow, Minister Stephen Doughty, UK Parliament members & other senior officials to discuss bilateral relations, status of the Azerbaijan – Armenia peace process & COP29.
He also spoke at Chatham House about the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, as well as COP29, the Azerbaijani Ambassador to the UK, Elin Suleymanov, noted on his social media page on “X.”
