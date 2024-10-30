The General Prosecutor's Office Continues Its Crackdown on Agricultural Product Exporters
The General Prosecutor's Office has continued its crackdown on exporters of agricultural products who failed to return funds earned from overseas sales to Azerbaijan
According to the prosecutor's office, investigations revealed instances of buying and selling agricultural products between legal entities in Azerbaijan and foreign partners, with significant revenues not being returned to authorized bank accounts in the country.
As a result, several officials have been criminally charged. In the Narimanov Prosecutor's Office in Baku, criminal cases have been initiated under Articles 208.2.1 and 208.2.2 (failure to return large currency amounts from abroad by a group of individuals in collusion) and 308.2 (abuse of official authority resulting in severe consequences).
One of those charged is Ramil Khalafov, the owner of the companies "Local Garden" and "Organik Lojistik," who has been arrested for allegedly failing to return over $59 million to Azerbaijan. In total, charges were filed concerning more than $4 million that had not been returned to an authorized bank account.
Similarly, Rafik Bagishev has been charged for not returning $4 million to the country, and another individual, Elgiz Gadzhiev, has also failed to return $4 million, placing him under police supervision.
The Nizami Prosecutor's Office has opened criminal cases against export companies including "Katelen Qrup," "Boqra-2021," "Harris-SS," "Konte TT," and "SS-Promo Group" for not returning over $22 million to authorized bank accounts. Fariz Zeynalov has been arrested in connection with these allegations.
The Binagadi Prosecutor's Office has charged Mirsalam Seyidov, the owner of "Altuntel-S," for not returning $193,000 to a bank in Azerbaijan. He is currently under arrest for another case.
Investigations into similar cases are ongoing based on materials obtained from the State Customs Committee. This marks the third group of agricultural exporters facing criminal charges in recent weeks.
-
- Politics
- 30 October 2024 17:03
-
