A Court Has Ordered the Continued Detention of Journalist Mushvig Jabbar

On October 30, the Khatai District Court reviewed a motion to lift the pre-trial detention of Jabbar, who was arrested in connection with the case involving “Toplum TV.” His lawyer, Nazim Musayev, reported to Turan that the defense had requested the annulment of Jabbar's arrest, asserting that he had no connection to the charges against him. However, the request was denied, and the defense plans to appeal the decision.

Between March 6 and 8, nine journalists and activists from “Toplum TV” and its partner organization, the Institute of Democratic Initiatives, were detained. They were accused of currency smuggling, with seven being arrested and two placed under police supervision. The individuals involved have rejected the charges, and human rights advocates have classified the detained as political prisoners.