A coalition of NGOs in Azerbaijan has called for the release of Aziz Orujov and the closure of the case against Gubad Ibadoglu

On October 30, the coalition, which focuses on increasing transparency in the extractive industry, issued a statement highlighting that Orujov, a member of its council and head of Internet TV “Kanal-13”, has been imprisoned for a year on fabricated charges.

Orujov denies the accusations against him and has linked his arrest to his journalistic activities during court hearings, according to the coalition's statement. The authors noted that Orujov had previously faced criminal prosecution in 2016 and was sentenced to five years in prison, but his sentence was later converted to a suspended one by the Supreme Court after one year.

The coalition condemns Orujov's new arrest, viewing it as a violation of the standards of the International Initiative for Transparency in the Extractive Industries (EITI). The EITI Protocol on "Civil Society Participation" specifically emphasizes that "civil society should be able to express its views and operate freely concerning EITI without restrictions, coercion, or repression," the statement reminds.

"Two weeks from now, Azerbaijan will host COP 29 - a prestigious global event focused on climate change. Naturally, the world's attention, especially from progressive and democratic communities and international organizations, will be drawn to Azerbaijan before and after this significant event. In the effective fight against climate change, human rights and a free civil space are fundamental values. The role of civil society is also crucial in ensuring a fair energy transition.

In this context, our coalition urges the Azerbaijani government to take a number of steps to improve the human rights situation in the country," the statement continues.

Specifically, it calls on the authorities to "release all political figures subject to unjust court rulings," including Orujov, who has two minor children and a sick mother to care for. The coalition also urges an end to the criminal prosecution of former member of the international EITI board and local coalition council, Gubad Ibadoglu.

Furthermore, the statement highlights the need to remove all political, legal, and administrative barriers to the activities of independent civil society in Azerbaijan, including lifting all legal restrictions on the activities of foreign donors.