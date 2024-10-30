Weather Forecast: Warming Up

On October 31, the weather in Baku and on the Absheron Peninsula will be variable, with possible rain in some areas in the morning and evening. The wind will be from the northwest, shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Nighttime temperatures will range from +9 to +13 degrees Celsius, while daytime temperatures will reach +15 to +20 degrees. Humidity will be 80-90% at night and 70-75% during the day.

In the eastern regions of the country, precipitation is expected, with areas of fog and eastern wind. In the lowlands, nighttime temperatures will be +5 to +9 degrees, rising to +17 to +22 degrees during the day. In the mountains, temperatures will drop to -1 to -6 degrees Celsius at night, with daytime highs of +5 to +10 degrees.