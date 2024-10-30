Weather Forecast: Warming Up
On October 31, the weather in Baku and on the Absheron Peninsula will be variable, with possible rain in some areas in the morning and evening. The wind will be from the northwest, shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Nighttime temperatures will range from +9 to +13 degrees Celsius, while daytime temperatures will reach +15 to +20 degrees. Humidity will be 80-90% at night and 70-75% during the day.
In the eastern regions of the country, precipitation is expected, with areas of fog and eastern wind. In the lowlands, nighttime temperatures will be +5 to +9 degrees, rising to +17 to +22 degrees during the day. In the mountains, temperatures will drop to -1 to -6 degrees Celsius at night, with daytime highs of +5 to +10 degrees.
Social
-
- 30 October 2024, 17:56
Reports indicate that in 2023, maternal mortality related to childbirth in Azerbaijan almost doubled suddenly. The State Statistics Committee's statistical compilation, "Children in Azerbaijan," highlights that 33 maternal deaths were recorded last year, compared to 18 in 2022. This is considered the highest figure in the past 13 years. Additionally, it is noted that maternal mortality per 1,000 live births rose from 14.7 to 29.3.
-
- 30 October 2024, 17:21
The General Prosecutor's Office has continued its crackdown on exporters of agricultural products who failed to return funds earned from overseas sales to Azerbaijan
-
- 29 October 2024, 20:04
Georgian law enforcement has detained an ethnic Azerbaijani in Marneuli who gained international attention through a viral video showing him stuffing a stack of ballots into a voting box, according to Shalva Papuashvili, a member of the political council of the "Georgian Dream" party and the parliament chair.
-
- 29 October 2024, 19:19
On October 28, Baku experienced rain once again. As with five days earlier, streets and homes in the capital flooded. Fortunately, unlike the previous incident, no fatalities occurred this time in waterlogged tunnels. (On October 22, two people drowned in a tunnel flooded with rainwater in Sabunchu district.)
Leave a review