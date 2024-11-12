Eldar Azizov: A Criminal Case Has Been Opened Over the Problem Caused by Heavy Rains

The Prosecutor's Office is investigating the deaths of two people during the recent floods in Baku, Baku Mayor Eldar Azizov said commenting on the consequences of the flooding of tunnels in the capital during the heavy rains on October 22 to journalists. According to him, the sewer system could not handle the large volume of floodwater, which led to the drowning of two people in a tunnel in the Sabunchu district of Baku. The floods revealed vulnerabilities in Baku's water infrastructure.

"The city's sewage and water supply system is managed by “Azərsu.” It is their responsibility. As for the tunnels, they are managed by Az Road Construction. The executive authority of the city of Baku should act as the coordinator here, but we do not absolve ourselves of responsibility. We are taking measures to ensure such incidents do not happen again," he said.

When asked about the investigation into the tragedy in the Sabunchu tunnel, Azizov noted that a criminal case had been opened by the Prosecutor's Office. "The tunnel where the incident occurred is managed by the Railway Department. The investigation is being conducted by the Prosecutor's Office. They are likely to release the results soon," he added.