Weather Forecast for November 13

On Wednesday, rain is expected in the capital during the night and morning hours. The northeast wind will change to the southeast in the afternoon. The air temperature at night will be +7 to +9°C, and during the day, it will reach +10 to +12°C. Humidity will be 70-75% at night, and 60-65% during the day.

In the regions of the country, rain with thunderstorms is expected throughout the day, with snow in the mountains. The wind will be coming from the east. In lowland areas, the temperature at night will range from +6 to +9°C, and during the day, it will be between +10 and +15°C. In the mountains, the temperature at night will drop to -3 to -8°C, with daytime temperatures ranging from -3 to +2°C.