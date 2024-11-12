Weather Forecast for November 13
On Wednesday, rain is expected in the capital during the night and morning hours. The northeast wind will change to the southeast in the afternoon. The air temperature at night will be +7 to +9°C, and during the day, it will reach +10 to +12°C. Humidity will be 70-75% at night, and 60-65% during the day.
In the regions of the country, rain with thunderstorms is expected throughout the day, with snow in the mountains. The wind will be coming from the east. In lowland areas, the temperature at night will range from +6 to +9°C, and during the day, it will be between +10 and +15°C. In the mountains, the temperature at night will drop to -3 to -8°C, with daytime temperatures ranging from -3 to +2°C.
On November 12, the summit of world leaders commenced at the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP29) of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) in Baku. According to "Euronews," citing sources from the UN, the event is attended by around 100 heads of state.
Amid the bustling scenes of this year’s COP29 climate conference, a protest against whaling and deep-sea mining, organized by a group calling itself the FINS Initiative, drew significant attention from delegates and observers. However, questions have arisen about the legitimacy of the group, as an internet search yields little evidence of its existence beyond scattered mentions.
In the last two days, a "news" story appeared on TikTok about a whale spotted on Baku's seaside boulevard. The most "observant" users posted videos, commenting on the size of the animal. Later, other "witnesses" claimed it wasn't a whale, but a shark. Even later, a version emerged suggesting it was a submarine.
Social campaigns conducted by the leading operator in cooperation with the Judo Federation secured multiple awards at Türkiye's prestigious “Felis Awards”
