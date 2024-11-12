The U.S. Can Help Azerbaijan In Transition to Green Energy – Ali Zaidi

The United States is ready to assist all countries, including Azerbaijan, in the transition to renewable energy sources, the U.S. National Climate Advisor Ali Zaidi said at a briefing at COP29, in response to a question from Turan about how the U.S. could support Azerbaijan in moving from oil and gas to clean energy.

“All countries have to start their journey somewhere, and having a foundation in hydrocarbons is not a determinant of whether a country will make it through to the other side in the clean energy transition or not.

It's a question of technology, it's a question of sustained investment, and it's a question of will, and what we've seen here at the COP is an ability to come together to recognize climate change is a crisis that impacts everybody, and to recognize that the solutions for a clean energy economy are within reach here in Azerbaijan and around the world,” he said.

“I think the United States stands ready to help countries around the world lift up their path and trajectory into a clean energy economy that looks differently to different countries based on their resource here, for example, there's potential for offshore wind development, an area where, over the last four years in the United States, we've gone from zero commercial utility scale plants to 10 that are underway. A lot of learning that has come as a result of that that we're eager to share here as the country sets its sights on harnessing that source of clean energy,” Ali Zaidi stressed.