Elvin Mustafayev ends hunger strike after transfer to prison hospital
Elvin Mustafayev ends hunger strike after transfer to prison hospital
Elvin Mustafayev, a member of the independent trade union confederation ‘Workers’ Platform’ (Işçi Masası), who is serving a prison sentence, ended his hunger strike on 3 October after being transferred to a prison hospital of the Penitentiary Service. His relatives informed Turan about it.
Providing him with effective medical care was one of the demands of the hunger strike. Elvin was already in the prison hospital from 20 to 28 September, but he was returned to the colony without examination and treatment, where he resumed his hunger strike.
Mustafayev continues to have severe pain in his head and spine. If he is properly examined and treated, there will be no reason to protest, the same source added.
*Elvin Mustafayev was detained in Azerbaijan on 4 August 2023 and charged with drug trafficking. Mustafayev has denied the charges, saying the drugs were planted on him by law enforcers. On 31 January, the Baku Court for Serious Crimes sentenced him to 3 years of imprisonment. Human rights activists recognized him as a political prisoner. The real reason for the arrest is Mustafayev's fight for the rights of service workers.
Politics
-
- 4 October 2024, 18:08
The health condition of Afgan Sadigov, head of the Azerbaijani website Azel.Tv, who is on hunger strike in a pre-trial detention centre in Georgia, is deteriorating day by day. For a fortnight of hunger strike his weight has decreased from 91 kg to 76 kg, his wife Sevindzh Sadigova, who visited him in the pre-trial detention centre, told Turan.
-
- 4 October 2024, 17:49
On October 3, a meeting between French President Emmanuel Macron and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan took place in Paris. According to a statement from the French presidency, Macron reaffirmed France's commitment to supporting Armenia's sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as the Armenian people's aspiration for peace and democracy.
-
- 4 October 2024, 17:19
Comments made by the head of the FSB of Russia, Alexander Bortnikov, claiming that the EU Monitoring Mission in Armenia is engaged in intelligence activities against Russia and Iran, are "utter nonsense, lies, and manipulation typical of the Russian regime, which is trying to cover up its repeated failure to fulfill obligations to Armenia and promises made", Peter Stano, a representative of the European External Action Service, stated in response to Bortnikov's remarks in Astana during a meeting of security heads from CIS countries.
-
- 4 October 2024, 15:52
Fazil Gasimov, an economist who has been on hunger strike for 113 days while in prison, has been suffering from 39 degrees body temperature since yesterday, his relatives told Turan on Friday following their visit to him at the medical facility of the penitentiary service. "Fazil could fall into a coma at any moment. He is just skin and bones. His immune system has weakened. Since yesterday, his temperature has not dropped below 39 degrees," said a family member.
Leave a review