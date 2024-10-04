Elvin Mustafayev ends hunger strike after transfer to prison hospital

Elvin Mustafayev, a member of the independent trade union confederation ‘Workers’ Platform’ (Işçi Masası), who is serving a prison sentence, ended his hunger strike on 3 October after being transferred to a prison hospital of the Penitentiary Service. His relatives informed Turan about it.

Providing him with effective medical care was one of the demands of the hunger strike. Elvin was already in the prison hospital from 20 to 28 September, but he was returned to the colony without examination and treatment, where he resumed his hunger strike.

Mustafayev continues to have severe pain in his head and spine. If he is properly examined and treated, there will be no reason to protest, the same source added.

*Elvin Mustafayev was detained in Azerbaijan on 4 August 2023 and charged with drug trafficking. Mustafayev has denied the charges, saying the drugs were planted on him by law enforcers. On 31 January, the Baku Court for Serious Crimes sentenced him to 3 years of imprisonment. Human rights activists recognized him as a political prisoner. The real reason for the arrest is Mustafayev's fight for the rights of service workers.