  • contact.az Contact
  • Baku
  • Sunny190 C
  • Saturday, 5 October 2024
    • flag_AZ
    • flag_RU

Last update

(10 hours ago)
  • Home page
  • Politics
  • Germany calls on Azerbaijan and Armenia to ‘go the last mile on the way to a peace agreement’
Germany calls on Azerbaijan and Armenia to ‘go the last mile on the way to a peace agreement’

Germany calls on Azerbaijan and Armenia to ‘go the last mile on the way to a peace agreement’

A- A A+
AZ RU
The news agency Turan
The news agency Turan

Germany calls on Azerbaijan and Armenia to ‘go the last mile on the way to a peace agreement’

The German Embassy in Azerbaijan organized a solemn reception on the occasion of the country's National Day - - German Unity Day. Germany celebrates the 34th anniversary of the country's peaceful reunification on 3 October.

‘German unity came with the end of the Cold War and at the same time became the cornerstone of a free and united Europe. Germans will always be grateful to their neighbors, allies and friends who supported us along the way. And we will always stand firmly for the principles and values that underpin German and European unity: freedom, peace, justice and democracy,’ Ambassador Ralf Horlemann said, welcoming the audience.

Touching upon bilateral relations, he noted that over the past year Germany and Azerbaijan have interacted intensively on a wide range of issues and many visits have taken place in both directions, including two visits of President Ilham Aliyev to Germany and the visit of German Foreign Minister Annalena Berbock to Baku.

He stated that the dialogue between Baku and Berlin ‘has been close, meaningful and constructive and characterized by mutual respect’. ‘One of the core issues of co-operation has been and remains COP29. As a leading country in the climate negotiation process, Germany has long supported Azerbaijan as the future chair of COP. Because we see the opportunity this represents not only for one country, but also for our planet, I would like to commend the government of Azerbaijan for its excellent work in preparing this crucial conference and ensuring its success,’ Horlemann emphasized.

Germany has a key interest in making COP29 a success and is actively promoting its own energy transition to a renewable and sustainable future, including electric mobility.  The energy transition could create 30-50 million new jobs worldwide by 2030.

From the outset, COP29 has been closely linked to the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, the Ambassadorship further noted. ‘We have high hopes that COP29 will also help bring peace to the South Caucasus. Never before have the two countries (Azerbaijan and Armenia) been closer to a peace agreement. Both sides have taken bold steps towards peace and we encourage them to also go the last mile towards a peace agreement, which is always the most difficult. Germany remains committed to supporting this process,’ the Ambassador emphasized.

Germany, as a member of the European Union, is also committed to deepening and strengthening its relations with Azerbaijan. ‘We have discussed many issues during this year and we look forward to continuing on this path in the future,’ the German diplomat emphasized.

Speaking on behalf of the Azerbaijani government, head of the Foreign Ministry's European Affairs department Mammad Ahmedzadeh noted the successful development of bilateral ties.

Germany, he said, is Azerbaijan's second largest trade partner among EU countries.  Last year, the volume of mutual trade reached $1.8 billion. And in the first eight months of the current year the trade turnover totaled 980 million US dollars, the Azerbaijani diplomat noted.

He pointed to the large number of German companies operating in Azerbaijan.

The Azerbaijani-German high level ‘Working Group on Trade and Investment' plays an important role in the development of economic cooperation.

This year's mission to Azerbaijan by the German Eastern Business Association was useful to explore new opportunities for cooperation, Ahmedzadeh continued.

He also mentioned the active participation of the German side in the preparations for the COP29 conference as one of the examples of bilateral cooperation.

Leave a review

Politics

  • Despite his serious condition A.Sadigov refuses to be hospitalised Politics
    • 4 October 2024, 18:08

    Despite his serious condition A.Sadigov refuses to be hospitalised

    The health condition of Afgan Sadigov, head of the Azerbaijani website Azel.Tv, who is on hunger strike in a pre-trial detention centre in Georgia, is deteriorating day by day. For a fortnight of hunger strike his weight has decreased from 91 kg to 76 kg, his wife Sevindzh Sadigova, who visited him in the pre-trial detention centre, told Turan.

    Read more
  • Macron Urges Pashinyan to Sign Peace Agreement with Azerbaijan as Soon as Possible Politics
    • 4 October 2024, 17:49

    Macron Urges Pashinyan to Sign Peace Agreement with Azerbaijan as Soon as Possible

    On October 3, a meeting between French President Emmanuel Macron and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan took place in Paris. According to a statement from the French presidency, Macron reaffirmed France's commitment to supporting Armenia's sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as the Armenian people's aspiration for peace and democracy.

    Read more
  • Peter Stano: FSB Head Bortnikov's Statement on European Observers is Complete Nonsense Politics
    • 4 October 2024, 17:19

    Peter Stano: FSB Head Bortnikov's Statement on European Observers is Complete Nonsense

    Comments made by the head of the FSB of Russia, Alexander Bortnikov, claiming that the EU Monitoring Mission in Armenia is engaged in intelligence activities against Russia and Iran, are "utter nonsense, lies, and manipulation typical of the Russian regime, which is trying to cover up its repeated failure to fulfill obligations to Armenia and promises made", Peter Stano, a representative of the European External Action Service,  stated in response to Bortnikov's remarks in Astana during a meeting of security heads from CIS countries.

    Read more
  • On the 113th Day of Hunger Strike  Fazil Gasimov's Temperature Rises to 39 Degrees Politics
    • 4 October 2024, 15:52

    On the 113th Day of Hunger Strike  Fazil Gasimov's Temperature Rises to 39 Degrees

    Fazil Gasimov, an economist who has been on hunger strike for 113 days while in prison, has been suffering from  39 degrees body temperature since yesterday, his relatives told Turan on Friday following their visit to him at the medical facility of the penitentiary service. "Fazil could fall into a coma at any moment. He is just skin and bones. His immune system has weakened. Since yesterday, his temperature has not dropped below 39 degrees," said a family member.

    Read more

Follow us on social networks

News Line