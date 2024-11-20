Erdogan Confirmed That He Banned the Israeli President's Flight to Baku

The President of Türkiye confirmed that he had banned the plane of the Israeli President from using Türkiye's airspace to fly to Baku on November 17. “We severed trade ties with Israel and did not allow it to use our airspace,” he said while speaking at the press- conference at the C20 summit in Brazil. “As you know, we have completely severed trade ties with Israel. As for the visit of the President of Israel to Azerbaijan for the COP-29 summit, we did not allow him to use our airspace,” Erdogan clarified.

According to him, Herzog had other routes to get there. “Türkiye is obliged to demonstrate its position on a number of issues, and we will do so,” he added. It is worth noting that Israeli ministers arrived in Baku on commercial flights via Georgia.