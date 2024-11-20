Osman Narimanoglu Declares Hunger Strike in Prison

Osman Narimanoglu, the head of the website demokratik.az, who is serving a prison sentence, declared a hunger strike on November 19 at the Sheki Penitentiary Complex. He is protesting against criminal prosecution and the disregard of his complaints by the Attorney General of Azerbaijan, according to his wife, Arzu Rzayeva.

She stated that after declaring the hunger strike, Narimanoglu was placed in solitary confinement. She expressed concern for her husband's health due to the hunger strike, as he is already suffering from several health issues.

*Osman Narimanoglu was arrested on July 5, 2022, on charges of extortion. After his arrest, he claimed that he had been slandered by officials from the Melioration Department of the Goranboy district and doctors from the Geygel region, whose corruption had been exposed on his website.

On January 25, 2024, the court sentenced him to 6.5 years in prison, and on May 17, the appellate court upheld the verdict. On November 6, the Supreme Court confirmed the sentence. Human rights defenders have recognized Osman Narimanoglu as a political prisoner.