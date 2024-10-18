Erdogan received the foreign ministers of five countries

On October 18, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan received at his residence in Istanbul the foreign ministers of Russia, Azerbaijan, Armenia and Iran, who are in Turkey to participate in the meeting of the regional platform 3+3.

According to Haberturk, during the meeting Erdogan expressed satisfaction that the situation in the South Caucasus has changed for the better and Turkey will provide all possible support to the efforts to achieve peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Erdogan suggested that the 3+3 platform should be transformed into an institutional structure, which would make the dialog more effective.