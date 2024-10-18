Putin will not come to Baku for COP29
Russian President Vladimir Putin will not come to Baku to participate in the UN climate conference in Baku COP29 in November, а source in the Azerbaijani government told the BBC.
Russia will be represented at the event "at the level of prime minister," the same source said and confirmed that an invitation had been extended to Putin.
Ukraine this week called on Western countries to boycott the COP29 summit in Azerbaijan if Putin attends the conference.
Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan met in Istanbul on Friday. Turkish media reported that the meeting lasted one hour. No statements were made on the results of the meeting.
On October 18, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan received at his residence in Istanbul the foreign ministers of Russia, Azerbaijan, Armenia and Iran, who are in Turkey to participate in the meeting of the regional platform 3+3.
The German-Azerbaijani Chamber of Commerce (AHK Azerbaijan) launched a series of events aimed at building momentum ahead of the 29th UN Climate Change Conference (COP29), scheduled to be held in Azerbaijan. The event, themed "Innovate, Collaborate, Transform – Building a Sustainable Tomorrow," gathered more than 70 representatives from member companies and partners of AHK Azerbaijan to discuss the country’s advancements in green energy and its broader sustainability goals.
Regional actions and dialogue are becoming increasingly important as foreign powers expand their dangerous programs in the region, including militarization, geopolitical escalation, and the projection of dividing lines in the South Caucasus, stated Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on Friday at a joint meeting of the foreign ministers of Türkiye, Iran, Russia, Azerbaijan, and Armenia in Istanbul.
