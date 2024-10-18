  • contact.az Contact
Putin will not come to Baku for COP29

Russian President Vladimir Putin will not come to Baku to participate in the UN climate conference in Baku COP29 in November, а source in the Azerbaijani government told the BBC.

Russia will be represented at the event "at the level of prime minister," the same source said and confirmed that an invitation had been extended to Putin.

Ukraine this week called on Western countries to boycott the COP29 summit in Azerbaijan if Putin attends the conference. 
 

