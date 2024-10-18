Bayramov and Mirzoyan agree to speed up negotiations for early conclusion of peace - Foreign Ministry (updated)

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry on Friday evening published a statement on the results of the meeting in Istanbul, which reads:

"On October 18, 2024, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Ceyhun Bayramov and Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan met in Istanbul within the framework of the "3+3" regional consultative platform.

The sides continued negotiations on the Agreement on Establishment of Peace and Interstate Relations and agreed to make more efforts to conclude it as soon as possible.”

* * *

2024-10-18 20:34

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan met in Istanbul on Friday. Turkish media reported that the meeting lasted one hour. No statements were made on the results of the meeting.

The ministers are in Turkey to participate in the meeting of the "3+3" regional cooperation platform, which ended in the afternoon of October 18.

After the meeting, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that during the meeting Russia, Iran and Turkey proposed that Armenia and Azerbaijan use the "3+3" platform to finalize the peace agreement.

