Bayramov and Mirzoyan agree to speed up negotiations for early conclusion of peace - Foreign Ministry (updated)
The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry on Friday evening published a statement on the results of the meeting in Istanbul, which reads:
"On October 18, 2024, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Ceyhun Bayramov and Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan met in Istanbul within the framework of the "3+3" regional consultative platform.
The sides continued negotiations on the Agreement on Establishment of Peace and Interstate Relations and agreed to make more efforts to conclude it as soon as possible.”
2024-10-18 20:34
Azerbaijani and Armenian Foreign Ministers meet in Istanbul
Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan met in Istanbul on Friday. Turkish media reported that the meeting lasted one hour. No statements were made on the results of the meeting.
The ministers are in Turkey to participate in the meeting of the "3+3" regional cooperation platform, which ended in the afternoon of October 18.
After the meeting, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that during the meeting Russia, Iran and Turkey proposed that Armenia and Azerbaijan use the "3+3" platform to finalize the peace agreement.
Russian President Vladimir Putin will not come to Baku to participate in the UN climate conference in Baku COP29 in November, а source in the Azerbaijani government told the BBC.
On October 18, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan received at his residence in Istanbul the foreign ministers of Russia, Azerbaijan, Armenia and Iran, who are in Turkey to participate in the meeting of the regional platform 3+3.
The German-Azerbaijani Chamber of Commerce (AHK Azerbaijan) launched a series of events aimed at building momentum ahead of the 29th UN Climate Change Conference (COP29), scheduled to be held in Azerbaijan. The event, themed "Innovate, Collaborate, Transform – Building a Sustainable Tomorrow," gathered more than 70 representatives from member companies and partners of AHK Azerbaijan to discuss the country’s advancements in green energy and its broader sustainability goals.
Regional actions and dialogue are becoming increasingly important as foreign powers expand their dangerous programs in the region, including militarization, geopolitical escalation, and the projection of dividing lines in the South Caucasus, stated Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on Friday at a joint meeting of the foreign ministers of Türkiye, Iran, Russia, Azerbaijan, and Armenia in Istanbul.
