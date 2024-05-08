    • flag_AZ
EU Ambassador meets with PPFA leader

EU Ambassador meets with PPFA leader

EU Ambassador meets with PPFA leader

European Union Ambassador Peter Michalko mey with Chairman of the Party of People's Front of Azerbaijan (PPFA) Ali Kerimli on 7 May.

"During the meeting with Ambassador Peter Michalko I discussed Azerbaijan-Europe relations, prospects of Azerbaijan's integration into the European Union. Besides, at today's meeting we also discussed the situation around political prisoners in our country, freedom of assembly and electoral reform", Ali Kerimli wrote in his account on Platform X.

Politics

