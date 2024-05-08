EU Ambassador meets with PPFA leader
EU Ambassador meets with PPFA leader
European Union Ambassador Peter Michalko mey with Chairman of the Party of People's Front of Azerbaijan (PPFA) Ali Kerimli on 7 May.
"During the meeting with Ambassador Peter Michalko I discussed Azerbaijan-Europe relations, prospects of Azerbaijan's integration into the European Union. Besides, at today's meeting we also discussed the situation around political prisoners in our country, freedom of assembly and electoral reform", Ali Kerimli wrote in his account on Platform X.
Politics
-
Members of the National Preventive Group under the Ombudwosman of Azerbaijan visited journalists and activists in the Baku pre-trial detention center-1, the press service of the office of the Commissioner for Human Rights reports.
-
Yesterday, Aliza Bin-Noun, Political Director of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Jerusalem, held talks at the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry and the presidential administration. "I held fruitful interministerial consultations with Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Fariz Rzayev. Our strong bilateral relations have been thoroughly discussed in search of ways to further develop them.
-
The International Observatory for the Protection of Human Rights Defenders has called for the release of Anar Mammadli and other political prisoners in Azerbaijan. The petition, signed by 30 civil society organizations belonging to the Observatory, calls on the Azerbaijani authorities to drop all charges against Anar Mammadli, stop the persecution of independent voices in the country and unconditionally release all political prisoners.
-
- 8 May 2024, 13:51
On 8 May, the Khatai district court of Baku did not satisfy the petition to transfer well-known human rights defender in the field of elections Anar Mammadli under house arrest. This was reported to Turan by his lawyer Elmar Suleymanov.
Leave a review