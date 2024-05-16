EU Ambassador stressed the importance of civil society and independent media
The European Union is Azerbaijan's main economic partner in trade, foreign direct investment and the oil industry. This was stated by the head of the EU Delegation to Azerbaijan, Ambassador Peter Michalko, at an event dedicated to Europe Day yesterday.
The EU supports progress in normalizing relations between Baku and Yerevan, and will continue to support Azerbaijan in demining the territory.
Referring to the upcoming COP29 climate conference in Baku, Mihalko noted that the EU welcomes Azerbaijan's commitment to developing its renewable energy potential and plans to export green energy to Europe.
Mikhalko noted the importance of the role of civil society and independent media.
Referring to the modern challenges facing Europe, he focused on “Russia’s war of conquest.”
“The Ukrainian people are defending themselves from Russia’s brutal aggression. We support Ukraine with all our might, taking a joint approach to impose sanctions against Russia, strengthening our defense capabilities, reducing energy dependence and creating a stronger economic base,” Mikhalko said.
In turn, the Minister of Science and Education of Azerbaijan Emin Amrullayev focused on the priorities of the EU partnership with Azerbaijan, covering “various areas, including economic development, energy security, climate change.”
The minister also emphasized the importance of the “strategic partnership in the field of energy security” document signed between Azerbaijan and the EU.
On May 15, activist of the Popular Front Party of Azerbaijan Elkhan Aliyev announced a dry hunger strike in a new detention center in the village of Umbaki.
On May 16, the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) announced three rulings and decisions on Azerbaijan, the legal information website reports https://aihmaz.org /. In the case of “Azadlig” Newspaper and Ganimat Zahidov v. Azerbaijan, the complaint concerned a court decision against an opposition publication for publishing an article titled "The Secret of cheap meat in the Ministry of Defense."
Today, the Ganja Court of Appeal has completed consideration of the complaint of Osman Narimanoglu (Rzayev), the head of the demokratik.az site on the sentence of imprisonment for 6.5 years. As Narimanoglu Arzu Rzayeva's wife told Turan, After a formal trial, the court announced the verdict in the absence of a lawyer, leaving the verdict of the first instance unchanged, Narimanoglu’s wife Arzu Rzayeva told Turan.
The Main Medical Department of the Ministry of Justice informed about the results of Alesker Mammadli's tests, which were taken from him on April 26. "The letter indicates that the hormone level in Alesker Mammadli's blood is normal," lawyer Agil Laidj said. It is also claimed that a consultation was held with an oncologist and it was established that "the oncological process is not monitored."
