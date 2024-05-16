EU Ambassador stressed the importance of civil society and independent media

EU Ambassador stressed the importance of civil society and independent media

The European Union is Azerbaijan's main economic partner in trade, foreign direct investment and the oil industry. This was stated by the head of the EU Delegation to Azerbaijan, Ambassador Peter Michalko, at an event dedicated to Europe Day yesterday.

The EU supports progress in normalizing relations between Baku and Yerevan, and will continue to support Azerbaijan in demining the territory.

Referring to the upcoming COP29 climate conference in Baku, Mihalko noted that the EU welcomes Azerbaijan's commitment to developing its renewable energy potential and plans to export green energy to Europe.

Mikhalko noted the importance of the role of civil society and independent media.

Referring to the modern challenges facing Europe, he focused on “Russia’s war of conquest.”

“The Ukrainian people are defending themselves from Russia’s brutal aggression. We support Ukraine with all our might, taking a joint approach to impose sanctions against Russia, strengthening our defense capabilities, reducing energy dependence and creating a stronger economic base,” Mikhalko said.

In turn, the Minister of Science and Education of Azerbaijan Emin Amrullayev focused on the priorities of the EU partnership with Azerbaijan, covering “various areas, including economic development, energy security, climate change.”

The minister also emphasized the importance of the “strategic partnership in the field of energy security” document signed between Azerbaijan and the EU.