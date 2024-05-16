Famous writer called on the Prosecutor General to look into his case

Famous writer called on the Prosecutor General to look into his case

Famous writer Akram Aylisli addressed an open letter to Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev in connection with the criminal case initiated against him 8 years ago.

The Transport Police Department began a criminal case against him under Art. 315.1 (use of violence against a government official) of the Criminal Code and sent him for investigation to the Baku Prosecutor's Office.

“If there really is a criminal case, then what is the reason for such a long delay in the investigation?” the writer asks.

Pointing to his 87-year-old age, Aylisli recalls his merits, being awarded the Istiglal Order, and his dozens of works of art published in 30 countries.

“For more than 8 years now I have been forced to live in my homeland without documents or rights. The confiscation of my identity card creates many everyday problems,” notes Aylisli, calling such an attitude “immoral.”

Aylisli expects that the Prosecutor General will take measures to put an end to this “investigative red tape.”

Aylisli also notes that he is publicly distributing his letter, since a month ago he contacted the Prosecutor General, but received no response.

Recall that Akram Aylisli’s problems began in 2012, when he published the novel “Stone Dreams”, where he did not describe the beginning of the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict in the late 80s.

In 2013, he published the trilogy “Grand Traffic Jam,” in which he exposed Soviet and current political mores in Azerbaijan.

After this, persecution of the writer began in Azerbaijan; he was deprived of all awards and privileges and declared a traitor.

In March 2016, Aylisli was not allowed to fly to the International Forum of Writers in Venice and a criminal case was opened, accusing him of assault against a customs officer.