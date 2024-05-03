EU and Azerbaijan to continue cooperation against mine danger

The European Union is satisfied with the continuation of cooperation with Azerbaijan in mine action. This was announced on Friday at the presentation ceremony of the EU initiative "Team Europe" by EU Ambassador to Azerbaijan Peter Mikhalko.

The EU is Azerbaijan's largest donor in mine action, having allocated a grant of 10 million euros to the country since 2020.

The EU is ready to expand assistance to Azerbaijan, and this year financial and other assistance to Azerbaijan will be raised to 13 million euros with the possibility of new assistance," Mikhalko said.

In addition to funding from the EU budget, France (500,000 euros), Belgium (250, 000), Slovenia and Estonia (50, 000 each), Hungary (25, 000 euros) have allocated to Azerbaijan from EU member-states for mine clearance measures," Mikhalko said.

Within the framework of "Tean Europe", the EU is ready to allocate 2 million euros to Azerbaijan, 3.75 million euros of assistance is expected from Germany, France, the Netherlands and Croatia," the Ambassador added.

Mikhalko noted the effective work of the Azerbaijani National Mine Clearance Agency (ANAMA), with which the EU intends to continue working together.

Mikhalko expressed gratitude to public and non-governmental organizations of Azerbaijan for their active work in this area and recalled the state program for clearing the territory of mines until 2030.

In turn, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan Hikmet Hajiyev expressed the country's readiness to continue cooperation with the EU in mine action. The country needs both foreign funding and assistance from specialists, equipment and trained dogs.

According to him, Azerbaijan, represented by ANAMA, will help other countries in clearing territories of mines and unexplored ordnance.

The head of ANAMA, Vugar Suleymanov, named Azerbaijan in the list of countries most polluted by mines and unexplored objects.

"During our work, 134,000 hectares have been cleared of mines and dangerous objects. 119, 000 mines and shells were neutralized, of which 31,000 were anti-personnel mines and 67,000 other unexploded objects. The territory has been transferred for agricultural use and residential use.

He thanked the governments of Italy, Germany, Hungary, Croatia, Belgium, France, Slovenia and Estonia for participating in the ANAMA financing .