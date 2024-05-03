Tbilisi Protests: Blinken 'Watching Incredibly Closely Even On Travels', State Dept Says
Tbilisi Protests: Blinken 'Watching Incredibly Closely Even On Travels', State Dept Says
The State Department on Thursday once again condemned the Georgian Dream government for pursuing legislation inspired by Russia’s “foreign agents law” that has triggered mass protests in Tbilisi, saying that Secretary Antony Blinken, who had been traveling in the Middle East during the past couple of day, was "watching incredibly closely", TURAN's Washington correspondent reports.
"I can assure you he’s watching incredibly closely. Even on our travels around the world and other countries, it’s something that he’s regularly updated on," Spokesperson Matthew Miller told a daily briefing when responding to TURAN's questions.
Proposals for a restrictive new political-funding law have set off a storm across Georgia, triggering days of street protests while police used tear gas and water cannons to disperse them.
Ignoring protesters' demands, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze on Thursday once again blamed the violence on "radicalized" political parties and NGOs, as well as "foreign forces", including the U.S., who he accused of "fueling it".
Robin Dunnigan, the U.S.' Ambassador to Georgia, in a Thursday statement said that some in the ruling party "have chosen to attack the greatest supporters of Georgia’s sovereignty, the U.S. and the EU."
The American diplomat further claimed that senior members of the Georgian Government had recently been invited to “engage directly with the most senior leaders” in the United States to discuss their strategic partnership and address “any concerns” with United States assistance, before adding “unfortunately, the Georgian side chose not to accept this invitation”.
In Washington, Miller condemned the false narrative that government officials have adopted to defend the legislation saying that the anti-Western rhetoric of Georgia Dream’s leadership has "put Georgia on a precarious trajectory that jeopardizes Georgia’s Euro-Atlantic path and undermines the U.S.-Georgia relationship."
When asked if the latest developments required urgent policy response from Washington, Miller refrained from offering specific actions saying that "it is still draft legislation."
"But I think we have made [it] quite clear how seriously we take this issue and how concerned we are about it," he added immediately.
The Georgian Parliament cancelled its Thursday plenary session following massive protests in Tbilisi.
Politics
-
Since November last year, there has been a suppression of the independent press and civil society in Azerbaijan, which is extremely disturbing and sets Azerbaijan back years, US Ambassador to Azerbaijan Mark Libby said in an interview with a group of journalists on Friday. According to him, the United States is taking all possible measures to improve the situation. "We do this openly in meetings with our colleagues. We are doing something openly, something privately, and we will continue this," the ambassador said.
-
Representatives of over 50 international organizations and leading universities in the UK and the world have appealed to the head of the Foreign Policy Department of the United Kingdom, David Cameron, on the case of Azerbaijani economist Gubad Ibadoglu. The message notes that Ibadoglu, who was released under house arrest during his detention, seriously undermined his health and now apparently needs a complex surgical operation, but he is still banned from leaving the country.
-
- 3 May 2024, 16:38
The National Council of Democratic Forces (NCDF) has scheduled a protest rally in Baku for May 19 demanding the release of political prisoners, electoral reform, improvement of the social situation of the population, and the opening of land borders. Earlier, the opposition had already scheduled rallies with these demands for April 21 and May 5. However, the Baku Executive refused to authorize opposition demonstrations.
-
The Biden Administration on Thursday formally accused Russia of using chemical weapons in Ukraine, and pledged further steps to hold Moscow accountable, following a new set of sanctions against the Kremlin, TURAN's Washington correspondent reports.
Leave a review