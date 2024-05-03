Tbilisi Protests: Blinken 'Watching Incredibly Closely Even On Travels', State Dept Says

The State Department on Thursday once again condemned the Georgian Dream government for pursuing legislation inspired by Russia’s “foreign agents law” that has triggered mass protests in Tbilisi, saying that Secretary Antony Blinken, who had been traveling in the Middle East during the past couple of day, was "watching incredibly closely", TURAN's Washington correspondent reports.

"I can assure you he’s watching incredibly closely. Even on our travels around the world and other countries, it’s something that he’s regularly updated on," Spokesperson Matthew Miller told a daily briefing when responding to TURAN's questions.

Proposals for a restrictive new political-funding law have set off a storm across Georgia, triggering days of street protests while police used tear gas and water cannons to disperse them.

Ignoring protesters' demands, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze on Thursday once again blamed the violence on "radicalized" political parties and NGOs, as well as "foreign forces", including the U.S., who he accused of "fueling it".

Robin Dunnigan, the U.S.' Ambassador to Georgia, in a Thursday statement said that some in the ruling party "have chosen to attack the greatest supporters of Georgia’s sovereignty, the U.S. and the EU."

The American diplomat further claimed that senior members of the Georgian Government had recently been invited to “engage directly with the most senior leaders” in the United States to discuss their strategic partnership and address “any concerns” with United States assistance, before adding “unfortunately, the Georgian side chose not to accept this invitation”.

In Washington, Miller condemned the false narrative that government officials have adopted to defend the legislation saying that the anti-Western rhetoric of Georgia Dream’s leadership has "put Georgia on a precarious trajectory that jeopardizes Georgia’s Euro-Atlantic path and undermines the U.S.-Georgia relationship."

When asked if the latest developments required urgent policy response from Washington, Miller refrained from offering specific actions saying that "it is still draft legislation."

"But I think we have made [it] quite clear how seriously we take this issue and how concerned we are about it," he added immediately.

The Georgian Parliament cancelled its Thursday plenary session following massive protests in Tbilisi.