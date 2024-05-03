Representatives of Ombudsman visited Hafiz Babaly in pre-trial detention centre
Representatives of the Ombudsman's Office met with arrested investigative journalist Hafiz Babaly in Baku SIZO-1 on 2 May.
His relatives told Turan that Babaly claimed that he was arrested on political orders to hinder his professional activities for a long period of time.
Babaly pointed out that since his detention on 13 December, there has been virtually no investigative action.
The charge itself is fabricated, and the qualification of his actions as "preliminary conspiracy of a group of persons" is unlawful according to the Constitutional Court's interpretation of Articles 32,33 and 34 of the Criminal Code.
Babaly also pointed out the urgent need for medical intervention due to his serious health problems and asked to bring this to the attention of the relevant structures.
Representatives of the Ombudsman recorded what Babaly said and promised to investigate the issues.
* Hafiz Babaly, editor of Turan agency's "economic news" department, was detained on 13 December. He was charged with "smuggling foreign currency." By court decision, he was placed in pre-trial detention for three months. Babaly is involved in the "Abzas Media case". Human rights activists recognised Babaly as a political prisoner.
