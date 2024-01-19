EU and NATO Special Representatives discuss in Yerevan the situation in South Caucasus

The EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus Toivo Klaar arrived in Yerevan the day before and held a meeting with Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan.

According to Armenian media, the interlocutors discussed the upcoming meeting of the Armenian and Azerbaijani delegation on border delimitation at the end of the month, as well as the general situation in the region.

NATO Special Representative for South Caucasus and Central Asia Javier Colomina is also in Yerevan today.

Among other things, they discussed the security situation in the South Caucasus and the process of normalisation of Armenian-Azerbaijani relations.

"The interlocutors expressed concern over the recent statements of the Azerbaijani President, which contradict the whole logic of the negotiations and contribute to the escalation of tension in the region. In this context, the Prime Minister stressed the necessity of an appropriate targeted response and actions by the international community aimed at stability and peace in the South Caucasus," reports Armenpress agency.