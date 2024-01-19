EU and NATO Special Representatives discuss in Yerevan the situation in South Caucasus
The EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus Toivo Klaar arrived in Yerevan the day before and held a meeting with Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan.
According to Armenian media, the interlocutors discussed the upcoming meeting of the Armenian and Azerbaijani delegation on border delimitation at the end of the month, as well as the general situation in the region.
NATO Special Representative for South Caucasus and Central Asia Javier Colomina is also in Yerevan today.
Among other things, they discussed the security situation in the South Caucasus and the process of normalisation of Armenian-Azerbaijani relations.
"The interlocutors expressed concern over the recent statements of the Azerbaijani President, which contradict the whole logic of the negotiations and contribute to the escalation of tension in the region. In this context, the Prime Minister stressed the necessity of an appropriate targeted response and actions by the international community aimed at stability and peace in the South Caucasus," reports Armenpress agency.
- 19 January 2024, 18:06
The trial of public activist Bakhtiyar Hajiyev continued in the Baku Serious Crimes Court on January 19. The court dismissed the defense's petition, human rights defender Zafar Akhmedov told reporters. The lawyers asked the court to change the measure of restraint against Hajiyev and transfer him to house arrest. The court refused to do this "under the absurd pretext that there are unsolicited witnesses, and their safety must be taken into account."
- 19 January 2024, 17:11
On January 19, the Baku Court of Appeal considered a complaint against the arrest of Elnara Gasimova, a journalist of the online publication “Abzas Media.” The investigation opposed the release of the girl, arguing that she could hide, lawyer Aisha Abdel Gadir told Turan. However, the defense pointed out the inconsistency of these allegations, since Gasimova appeared at the investigation twice on the first call. Nevertheless, the court dismissed the complaint.
- 19 January 2024, 17:09
Head of State Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on amendments to the "Rules of State Control over Children's Rights". According to the decree, the Ministry of Internal Affairs must ensure the identification of persons involved in the involvement of children in pornography and take measures provided for by law.
- 19 January 2024, 16:37
On January 19, the Baku Court of Appeal rejected the complaint of investigative journalist Hafiz Babala against the refusal to transfer him to house arrest. According to lawyer Rasul Jafarov, at the meeting Babaly repeated that the charges of smuggling and criminal prosecution against him are related to his journalistic investigations.
