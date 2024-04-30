EU concerned about detention of Anar Mammadli
The detention of Anar Mammadli, head of the Centre for Election Monitoring and Democracy Education, is the latest in a series of arrests of independent activist journalists in Azerbaijan and is a cause of concern for the EU. Peter Stano, spokesman for the EU's External Relations and Security Service, wrote in social network X.
‘All those imprisoned for realising their fundamental rights must be released,’ he stressed.
Recall that Mammadli was detained on 29 April. He is involved in the "Abzas media" case, in which 7 journalists and media workers have already been arrested on smuggling charges.
On April 30, the Khatai District Court of Baku arrested Anar Mammadli - the head of the Center for Monitoring Elections and Teaching Democracy (CMVOD), for 3 months and 28 days. Turan was informed about this by his lawyer Elmar Suleymanov.
The process of gradual withdrawal of Russian peacekeepers from Karabakh continues. Columns of armored vehicles, special equipment, and fuel trucks periodically arrive at the Goran railway station, which is near the city of Ganja. After loading onto the platforms, the equipment, along with the personnel, departs for Russia.
On Tuesday, trade union activist Afiyaddin Mammadov testified at the Baku Serious Crimes Court and linked his arrest to trade union activities. Mammadov recalled that after a protest by food delivery couriers in front of the Baku Police Headquarters on August 1, 2023, three trade union activists were arrested. So, on August 4, Elvin Mustafayev was arrested, and on the 11th, Ayhan Israfilov. Mammadov himself was also subjected to administrative arrest in August.
The consideration of the claim of the editor of the economic news department of Turan agency Hafiz Babaly against ATV TV channel has ended today in the Sabail court of Baku. The lawsuit was filed in connection with the defamation of Babaly in the news of the TV channel on December 28.
