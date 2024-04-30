EU concerned about detention of Anar Mammadli

The detention of Anar Mammadli, head of the Centre for Election Monitoring and Democracy Education, is the latest in a series of arrests of independent activist journalists in Azerbaijan and is a cause of concern for the EU. Peter Stano, spokesman for the EU's External Relations and Security Service, wrote in social network X.

‘All those imprisoned for realising their fundamental rights must be released,’ he stressed.

Recall that Mammadli was detained on 29 April. He is involved in the "Abzas media" case, in which 7 journalists and media workers have already been arrested on smuggling charges.