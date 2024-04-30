    • flag_AZ
    • flag_RU

Last update

(4 hours ago)
  • Home page
  • Politics
  • Court fails to place "Abzas Media" journalist under house arrest
Court fails to place "Abzas Media" journalist under house arrest

Court fails to place "Abzas Media" journalist under house arrest

A- A A+
AZ RU
The news agency Turan
The news agency Turan

Court fails to place "Abzas Media" journalist under house arrest

The Khatai district court of Baku today considered a petition to transfer journalist Elnara Gasymova to house arrest.

The court did not satisfy the petition, leaving the arrested in the "Abzas Media" case in custody. Her lawyer Gunay Ismaylova told Turan.

Gasymova said in court that she was arrested because of her journalistic work and rejects the charges against her.

An appeal will be filed against the court's decision, the lawyer said.

Note that Gasymova was arrested on 15 January on charges of committing acts under Art. 206.3.2 (smuggling by a group of persons by prior conspiracy) of the Criminal Code.

Six other journalists and media workers have been arrested in the same case since November last year, and the day before human rights defender Anar Mammadli also became a defendant.

Leave a review

Politics

  • Politics
    • 30 April 2024, 18:20

    Anar Mammadli arrested for 4 months

    On April 30, the Khatai District Court of Baku arrested Anar Mammadli - the head of the Center for Monitoring Elections and Teaching Democracy (CMVOD), for 3 months and 28 days.  Turan was informed about this by his lawyer Elmar Suleymanov.

    Read more
  • The withdrawal of peacekeepers from Karabakh continues Politics
    • 30 April 2024, 18:09

    The withdrawal of peacekeepers from Karabakh continues

    The process of gradual withdrawal of Russian peacekeepers from Karabakh continues. Columns of armored vehicles, special equipment, and fuel trucks periodically arrive at the Goran railway station, which is near the city of Ganja. After loading onto the platforms, the equipment, along with the personnel, departs for Russia.

    Read more
  • Afiyaddin Mammadov told the court how he was slandered Politics
    • 30 April 2024, 16:52

    Afiyaddin Mammadov told the court how he was slandered

    On Tuesday, trade union activist Afiyaddin Mammadov testified at the Baku Serious Crimes Court and linked his arrest to trade union activities. Mammadov recalled that after a protest by food delivery couriers in front of the Baku Police Headquarters on August 1, 2023, three trade union activists were arrested. So, on August 4, Elvin Mustafayev was arrested, and on the 11th, Ayhan Israfilov. Mammadov himself was also subjected to administrative arrest in August.

    Read more
  • The court did not satisfy Hafiz Babaly's claim against ATV Politics
    • 30 April 2024, 16:45

    The court did not satisfy Hafiz Babaly's claim against ATV

    The consideration of the claim of the editor of the economic news department of Turan agency Hafiz Babaly against ATV TV channel has ended today in the Sabail court of Baku. The lawsuit was filed in connection with the defamation of Babaly in the news of the TV channel on December 28.

    Read more

Follow us on social networks

News Line